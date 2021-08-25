Apple celebrates National Parks across its ecosystem

Each year, Apple celebrates the founding of the U.S. National Park Service (which happened on August 25, 1916) across its ecosystem. In Apple’s announcement, CEO Tim Cook is quoted as saying, “With every passing year, our national parks only become more precious. We’re honored to play a small role in helping even more people explore the parks, learn about their history, and renew their love and appreciation for the planet we share.”

This year’s week-long celebration looks a lot like last year’s: there are special features and collections across most of Apple’s services, and a $10 donation from Apple to the National Park Foundation for every purchase made with Apple Pay. Here’s a summary of what Apple has in store from August 25 through August 29.

$10 donations to the National Parks Foundation

For every purchase made using Apple Pay on apple.com, the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store in the U.S., Apple will donate $10 to the National Parks Foundation.

In the fine print, Apple notes that this is limited to the first 100,000 transactions and there’s a minimum purchase price of $10. In effect, Apple will donate no more than $1 million this way. Apple has almost $200 billion in cash on hand, so this feels more like a marketing gimmick than a sincere effort to bolster the National Parks Foundation.

Apple Watch

As mentioned in our guide to Apple Watch activity challenges, you can earn a special badge (and animated stickers for Messages) by completing a hike, walk, run, or wheelchair workout of a mile or more on August 28.

Apple Music

Apple has curated a special “Nature Awaits” playlist.

Apple TV

In the Watch Now section of the TV app, look for the “Celebrating our National Parks” collection. It’s full of shows, series, and documentaries celebrating nature and our national parks.

Apple Maps

Apple Maps features 24 curated Guides from the National Park Foundation. They include more than 400 sites that the National Park Service protects.

App Store

You may see the official National Park Service app as the app of the day, and keep an eye out for several collections for outdoor activities including hiking, biking, renting RVs, trail guides, and more.

Apple Podcasts

The Podcasts app will feature a collection of shows focused on exploring and celebrating the outdoors for listeners in the U.S.

Apple Books

An “Our national parks” collection features travel guides, books for kids, and books for adults that inspire readers to explore the outdoors.