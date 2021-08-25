The iPad mini 5 with LTE is $100 off at Amazon

So what if there’s a new iPad mini on the way? The current model is still our favorite tiny tablet and you can get one for a big discount today: Amazon is selling the iPad mini 5 with 64GB of storage and LTE in any color for $430, the lowest price we’ve seen in nearly six months.

The iPad mini 5 has a 7.9-inch retina True Tone display and an A12 Bionic processor so it’ll run all of iOS 15’s features smoothly when it lands next month. At just half a pound, it’s incredibly light and portable, but still brings the high-end features you want in an iPad, including Bluetooth keyboard and Apple Pencil support, 10-hour battery life, and 1080p HD video recording. Since it uses Apple’s older iPad design, it still has a Touch ID sensor built into the home button, but we still called it a “mini marvel” that “towers above the rest” in our 4.5-star review.

We’re all but certain that a new iPad Air-inspired redesign is right around the corner, but that could bring a price hike. So if you want a great miniature tablet at a great price, grab this deal before it goes away.