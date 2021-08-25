Home / iPad
Deal

The iPad mini 5 with LTE is $100 off at Amazon

Forget the new model and grab a great deal.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor Macworld
iPad mini
Leif Johnson/IDG

So what if there’s a new iPad mini on the way? The current model is still our favorite tiny tablet and you can get one for a big discount today: Amazon is selling the iPad mini 5 with 64GB of storage and LTE in any color for $430, the lowest price we’ve seen in nearly six months.

The iPad mini 5 has a 7.9-inch retina True Tone display and an A12 Bionic processor so it’ll run all of iOS 15’s features smoothly when it lands next month. At just half a pound, it’s incredibly light and portable, but still brings the high-end features you want in an iPad, including Bluetooth keyboard and Apple Pencil support, 10-hour battery life, and 1080p HD video recording. Since it uses Apple’s older iPad design, it still has a Touch ID sensor built into the home button, but we still called it a “mini marvel” that “towers above the rest” in our 4.5-star review.

We’re all but certain that a new iPad Air-inspired redesign is right around the corner, but that could bring a price hike. So if you want a great miniature tablet at a great price, grab this deal before it goes away.

iPad mini (2019)

iPad mini (2019)
MSRP: $399
Best Prices Today: $399 at Apple | $414.64 at Amazon

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.