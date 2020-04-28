Deal

Get an old 12.9-inch iPad Pro for the same price as a new 11-inch one

More screen for less money.

Contributor, Macworld

With the new iPad Pro having just been released, we've spotlighted a number of deals on the older-but-just-as-good model lately. But today's might be the best: Amazon is selling the third-generation 64GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $800, the same price Apple charges for the 11-inch model and a ridiculously good price. And what's more, it will arrive this week.

This iPad Pro has the same design and 12.9-inch liquid retina display as the newest model and a very similar A12X processor, as well as a USB-C port and smart connector. The main difference is the rear camera: You get a 12MP camera that can record 4K video on this model while the newer one includes a dual camera with a LiDAR sensor. Both models also support the newest Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.

If you want to protect your new iPad Pro, Verizon is selling the Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro for just $30 instead of the usual $100 MSRP. It's not as robust as the keyboard cover, but it will keep your iPad free from scratches and dents while bringing open-to-wake and close-to-sleep functionality. Just note: you won't see the full savings until the item is in your cart.

When we reviewed this version of the iPad Pro, we praised its speed and versatility, and concluded that "there's never been a better tablet." That opinion hasn't changed with the launch of the newest model. And at this price, it's a no-brainer purchase over the new one.

[Today’s deal: Third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $800 at Amazon]

