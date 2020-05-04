The fantastic Apple Watch Series 5 is $100 off

Do you know what time it is? You will if you grab today’s deal at Target. The big box retailer is selling the Apple Watch Series 5 for $100 off.

The GPS-only model starts at $329 for the 44mm versionRemove non-product link (the smaller 40mm GPS-only is sold out). Jumping over to the LTE-equipped varieties, the 40mm model starts at $400 while the 44mm version is $430Remove non-product link. Every single one is $100 off the usual asking price.

When we reviewed the Apple Watch Series 5 last September, we thought it was the best smart watch you could get bar none. “You’re not going to find a smart watch with a better screen, more advanced sensors, nicer design, or stronger app support,” we said.

The Series 5 features an excellent always-on display, and it’s full of sensors. It packs an ECG, optical heart sensor, GPS/GNSS, Barometric altimeter, accelerometer, gyroscope, and a compass. Apple’s smartwatch also supports water resistance up to 50 meters, and it comes with 32GB of storage.

The only downside? Battery life isn’t great compared to other smart watches. Many wearables have multi-day battery life, while the full-featured Apple Watch Series 5 tends to last about a day before it needs a charge.

Still, you won’t find a better smart watch, and today you won’t find a better price than what’s at Target.

[Today’s deal: Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS-onlyRemove non-product link and GPS + cellularRemove non-product link) for $100 off at Target.]