New 13-inch MacBook Pro, WWDC 2020, Apple’s financial results, and more

Macworld Podcast episode 697

Apple has a new laptop. What’s great about it? Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is coming soon. How did Apple do in its most recent financial quarter? We talk about this and more on this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 697 with Michael Simon, Leif Johnson, and Roman Loyola.

How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

