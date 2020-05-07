New 13-inch MacBook Pro, WWDC 2020, Apple’s financial results, and more

Apple has a new laptop. What’s great about it? Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is coming soon. How did Apple do in its most recent financial quarter? We talk about this and more on this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 697 with Michael Simon, Leif Johnson, and Roman Loyola.
The new 13-inch MacBook Pro: 5 killer upgrades Apple delivered (and 5 it didn’t)
Apple’s first coronavirus-impacted quarter isn’t great but it’s not terrible either
