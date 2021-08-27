Home
Developers aren’t impressed with Apple’s App Store changes

Apple announced several changes to its App Store terms but developers don't think they go far enough.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor Macworld
On Thursday night, Apple announced an agreement with developers involved in a class-action lawsuit that involved several changes to the App Store. As part of the agreement, which still needs to be approved by a judge, Apple has made several concessions that will change the way developers can sell subscriptions and in-app purchases, including allowing developers to promote outside payment options free of Apple’s fees in correspondence with customers.

However, not all developers are happy with the moves. As part of the agreement, Apple also said it will be keeping the App Store terms the same for the next three years, which means Apple’s 30-percent cut for developers making over a million dollars a year stays in place. It’s also not allowing developers to offer alternative payment methods inside apps. Here’s what developers had to say after Apple announced the agreement:

An agreement for one

Overcast developer Marco Arment has been one of the most vocal critics of Apple’s App Store terms over the years and he doesn’t think Apple is giving anything to developers in this agreement.

Smoke and mirrors

Developer Ryan Jones pored over the terms of the agreement and concluded that Apple didn’t really change much, despite headlines to the contrary.

A different perspective

Tweetbot developer Paul Hadad put the agreement in terms we can all understand.

Spin doctors

David Barnard called the positive coverage of the agreement “PR spin.”

Missing the point

New York Times Silicon Valley reporter Jack Nicas agrees that very little has changed for Apple’s developers as part of this agreement.

The fight continues

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney vows to continue fighting Apple’s App Store terms—which probably means Fortnite isn’t returning anytime soon.

