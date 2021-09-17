Best Mac cleaner apps: Regain precious storage space

Whether it’s your home, car, or your Mac, no one really likes cleaning (unless you’re Felix Unger). While there are other sites that are better versed in cleaning your house and car, we’ve done some research to find out which apps are the best for cleaning up the files and folders that have accumulated on your Mac’s storage.

On this page, you’ll find quick summaries of the Mac cleaning utilities we’ve reviewed, with links to get product information from the developer and how to get the software. There’s also a link to read our full review to help you make a decision on which app to get.

Why should you use any of these apps, to begin with? Recent versions of macOS include Optimize Storage, which has several functions to help get rid of necessary files, and it does enough for most people. But it works only with your Mac’s internal storage and if you have external drives you’d like to manage, you need a third-party tool. Also, other apps may have more features to help you analyze what’s on your drive and help you decide what you should keep and what you can dump. Any veteran Mac user will tell you that a good cleaner app is an indispensable tool for keeping your Mac running smoothly for years to come.