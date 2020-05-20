The LTE iPad mini 5 is cheaper than the Wi-Fi model for the first time

The iPad mini might not have the power and flexibility of an iPad Pro, but it’s a solid tablet for work and play on the go—and now the “go” part if a whole lot cheaper. Amazon is selling the iPad mini 5 with Cellular for $394Remove non-product link today, $6 cheaper than the Wi-Fi model and the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The only catch: It’s only available in gold.

The iPad mini 5 looks the same as the prior version, with a 9.7-inch 2048 x 1536 display and a home button, but it’s been dramatically improved inside. You get a better front camera, more RAM, a faster A12 processor, and dual-SIM support. It also has Apple Pencil support for drawing and writing. And it has a great battery and a 3.5mm headphone jack to boot.

In our 4.5-star review, we said the iPad mini “towers above the rest … if you’re looking for portability in a tablet above all else.” And nothing goes better with portability than a cellular connection for the price of Wi-Fi.

