Apple’s cheapest iPad is down to a ridiculous $250 today

Apple’s entry-level iPad might not have the power or the flexibility of the iPad Pro or even the iPad Air, but it’s still a great tablet at a great price. And today it’s a downright bargain. Amazon is selling the 10.2-inch iPad with 32GB of storage for $250, nearly $80 off its $329 list price and the best price we’ve seen in months.

The 10.2-inch iPad isn’t quite as capable as the 10.5-inch iPad Air, but it’s close. It has a slightly smaller screen and an older A10 Fusion processor compared to the A12 Bionic in the iPad Air, but you still get Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard support, as well as Touch ID and 10 hours of battery life. And what’s more, you also get a free year of Apple TV+ with your purchase, which normally costs $60.

In our review of the iPad, we called it “an extremely attractive entry-level device” and praised its portability and performance, especially when playing Apple Arcade games. So whether you want to keep your kids educated and entertained or just want to treat yourself to a new toy, this iPad deal can’t be beat.

[Today’s deal: 10.2-inch iPad for $250 on Amazon]  

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Michael Simon covers all things mobile for PCWorld and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen. The best way to yell at him is on Twitter.

  
