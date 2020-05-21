Deal

The fantastic Apple Watch Series 5 is $100 off

Target has the Apple Watch Series 5 for nearly $100 off right now.

apple watch series 5
Apple

Be smart about your smart watch purchase and head over to Target today. The big box retailer has dropped $100 (fine, $99.01) off the price of the aluminum Apple Watch Series 5 in both 40mm and 44mm sizes, including both the GPS-only and GPS + Cellular variants.

First up, we’ve got the 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 GPS in silver, gold, and space gray with the sport loop for $300 instead of $399. Larger wrists can go with the 44mm in silver or space gray for $330 instead of $429.

If you want a cellular connection, Target is selling the 40mm in gold or space gray for $400, or the 44mm for $430 with the same colors. Again, that’s nearly $100 off the usual price at the Apple Store.

The fantastic Apple Watch Series 5 far exceeds any other smart watch or fitness tracker as a complete package. It has an amazing array of sensors including ECG, optical heart, GPS/GNSS, Barometric Altimeter, accelerometer, gyroscope, and a compass. It’s also water resistant to 50M and has a 32GB capacity.

The only issues we had with it were the single-day battery life and the fact that it didn’t have a built-in sleep tracker. There’s no shortage of third-party options, however.

If you have an iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 5 is a fantastic complement for receiving notifications, tracking your workouts, and more at a truly excellent price.

[Apple Watch Series 5 GPS and GPS + Cellular for nearly $100 off at Target.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
