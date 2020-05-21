The fantastic Apple Watch Series 5 is $100 off

Be smart about your smart watch purchase and head over to Target today. The big box retailer has dropped $100 (fine, $99.01) off the price of the aluminum Apple Watch Series 5 in both 40mm and 44mm sizes, including both the GPS-onlyRemove non-product link and GPS + CellularRemove non-product link variants.

First up, we’ve got the 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 GPS in silver, gold, and space gray with the sport loop for $300 instead of $399. Larger wrists can go with the 44mm in silver or space gray for $330 instead of $429.

If you want a cellular connection, Target is selling the 40mm in gold or space gray for $400, or the 44mm for $430 with the same colors. Again, that’s nearly $100 off the usual price at the Apple Store.

The fantastic Apple Watch Series 5 far exceeds any other smart watch or fitness tracker as a complete package. It has an amazing array of sensors including ECG, optical heart, GPS/GNSS, Barometric Altimeter, accelerometer, gyroscope, and a compass. It’s also water resistant to 50M and has a 32GB capacity.

The only issues we had with it were the single-day battery life and the fact that it didn’t have a built-in sleep tracker. There’s no shortage of third-party options, however.

If you have an iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 5 is a fantastic complement for receiving notifications, tracking your workouts, and more at a truly excellent price.

[Apple Watch Series 5 GPSRemove non-product link and GPS + CellularRemove non-product link for nearly $100 off at Target.]