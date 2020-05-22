Save $50 on Beats noise-canceling wireless headphones today

Look, it’s great that we get to spend more time with our kids and other loved ones in these days of self isolation. But it’s also no coincidence that searches for noise canceling headphones have gone through the roof. Remote work isn’t all slippers and margaritas. Today, Amazon is selling Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Canceling headphones for $250. That’s $50 off the standard $300 price, and the all-time low.

We’ve seen this price every few weeks in recent months, and no lower, meaning if you’re going to buy these headphones you should always wait for one of these price drops.

We gave the Beats Solo Pro headphones 4 out of 5 stars when we reviewed them in October. “If you want very good, very simple everyday on-ear headphones to use with your iPhone, the Beats Solo Pro fits the bill nicely,” we said.

The Beats Solo Pros on sale today come in a variety of colors including black, gray, red, dark blue, ivory, or light blue. They sport 22 hours of listening time, or 40 hours without active noise canceling and environmental noise transparency active. It has the Apple H1 headphone chip (for hands-free Siri support), and Class 1 Bluetooth for an extended wireless range.

If you want a stylish pair of noise canceling headphones with good sound, today is the day to get them.

[Today’s deal: Beats Solo Pro noise canceling headphones for $250 at Amazon.]