Did you pass on the last AirPods Pro deal? Now they’re even cheaper

With rumors swirling that Apple is going to dump the free wired EarPods from this year’s iPhone release, a good set of Bluetooth earbuds are more important than ever. And nothing beats this AirPods deal: Amazon is selling the AirPods Pro for $228Remove non-product link, the lowest price we’ve ever seen the site sell them for. You’ll notice that the listing price says $230, but an extra $1.96 will come off the price at checkout.

We’ve written many words of praise about Apple’s AirPods Pro, but this line from our review basically sums up our feelings about them: “AirPods Pro are so thoughtfully designed, so effortless and easy, that it’s kind of annoying to go back to using other wireless earbuds.” They come equipped with active noise cancellation, sweat and water resistance, and “Hey Siri” support for hands-free operation, as well as a wireless charging case that keeps them powered for a full 24 hours.

They’ll pair instantly with your iPhone, fit comfortably in your ear, and boost your listening pleasure. And at this price, they’ll do one more thing: sell out fast.

[Today’s deal: AirPods pro for $228 at AmazonRemove non-product link]