Your hot takes on Apple TV+, COVID-19 API, Apple AR glasses, and more

Macworld Podcast episode 700

On this episode of the Macworld Podcast, it’s all about your hot takes. We’ll respond to your thoughts on Apple TV+, the Apple/Google COVID-19 API, Apple’s rumored AR glasses, and more.

This is episode 700 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 700

RAVpower giveaway

To commemorate the 700th episode of the Macworld Podcast, we teamed up with RavPower for a giveaway of their PD 90W Gallium Nitride Wall Charger. We have three lucky winners of this great device that you can use to charge your MacBook Pro in a shorter amount of time.

Here are the winners (we are not disclosing full names in order to maintain privacy). If you are a winner, we will be in contact with you to get you your prize.

  • Bob B. from California
  • Dave G. from California
  • Marshelia K. from Nebraska

If you didn’t win and still want the charger, RavPower is offering a special promotional code that you can use on Amazon. You can get the charger for $46.99 (regular price $54.99). Learn more about this deal.

Your hot takes

This is a special edition of the show where we feature your hot takes from the Macworld social media feeds. The hot takes are your reactions to Macworld stories and other happenings in the world of Apple. We’ll share what you wrote, and we offer our thoughts.

Apple TV+ 6-month check-in: @djshep2018

macworld podcast 700 djshep2018 IDG

Apple TV+ 6-month check-in: @TechScorner

macworld podcast 700 techscorner IDG

Apple/Google COVID-19 API: Craig Gallie

macworld podcast 700 cgallie IDG

AR glasses rumor: Paul Veenker

macworld podcast 700 pveenker IDG

AR glasses rumor: Luis Angel

macworld podcast 700 langel IDG

AR glasses rumor: Martin Pridgeon

macworld podcast 700 mpridgeon IDG

AR glasses rumor: James Mcatear

macworld podcast 700 jmcatear IDG

How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

