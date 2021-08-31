The iPad Air is available at an all-time low price on Amazon

School is back in session all across the country, and it’s also a time when you’re probably considering a new computer to help with schoolwork. If that’s the case—or even if it’s not the case and you’re shopping for different but equally valid reasons—but sure to check out an outstanding Amazon deal where you can save $100 on the iPad Air.

Note that Amazon says the models are “In stock soon” and will ship in a few weeks (which is why the Amazon link below says it’s not available), but you’ll still get the $100 off.

You can get a Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + Cellular model, and you can choose between 64GB or 256GB of storage. However, the Wi-Fi + Cellular model with 256GB is available only in Rose Gold and Silver.

iPad Air (2020) MSRP: 64GB from $599, 256GB from $749

This iPad Air for sale was issued in 2020 and it has an A14 processor, a 10.2-inch Liquid Retina display, a Touch ID-enabled power button, and a USB-C port. While there is speculation that the base model iPad and the iPad mini could see an update this fall, rumor has it that the iPad Air won’t be updated until next year. There’s no reason to wait for it—we really like the 2020 iPad Air, and in our our 4.5-star review, we said it’s a better buy than the iPad Pro for a lot of people.