The Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are cheaper than they’ve ever been on Amazon

Whether you’re working at home with rambunctious kids, going for a run, or binging the latest season Ozark while your spouse is asleep, a good pair of wireless headphones is essential. That’s why we’re alerting you to this deal: Amazon is selling the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones in black or red for $159Remove non-product link, the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the site.

These headphones feature Apple’s W1 chip and Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity for easy setup and fast pairing and offer up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. Its patented Fast Fuel technology will provide up to three hours of playback on a single five-minute charge. They also come equipped with hands-free Siri support, though Android users can still use the on-ear controls to play, pause, and skip tracks.

It’s been a while since the Beats3 last saw an update so they're missing some newer features like noise-canceling, but these are still one of the best headphones you can buy, whether you own an iPhone or not. So if you need a pair, check out this deal before it vanishes.

[Today’s deal: Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for $159 on AmazonRemove non-product link]