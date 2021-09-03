Home / Mac
Save big money on an M1 MacBook Air on Amazon

You’ll see the savings when you proceed to checkout.
Roman Loyola
MacBook Air 2020
We love the M1 MacBook Air, so we get excited when we see a good deal on it. And Amazon is offering such a deal. You can get a M1 MacBook Air with a 256GB SSD and a 7-core GPU for $849, which is a $150 savings off the MRSP. If you want a bigger SSD you can get the same M1 MacBook Air but with a 512GB SSD for $1,099, also a $150 savings. In order to activate the discounted prices, you must add the laptop to your cart and proceed to checkout.

One important note: Amazon says it is currently awaiting stock of the M1 MacBook Air, so ship dates are in October.

As I mentioned, we here at Macworld love the M1 MacBook Air because it’s a terrific combination of a small laptop with big performance. When we gave the M1 MacBook Air a 4.5-star rating, we were blown away by the huge performance gains it had over its Intel-based predecessor. And it actually performs well compared to the current M1 13-inch MacBook Pro—it’s incrementally slower, but you probably would not even notice. It also has a super-long battery life and a great Retina display.

