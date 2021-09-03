Save big money on an M1 MacBook Air on Amazon

We love the M1 MacBook Air, so we get excited when we see a good deal on it. And Amazon is offering such a deal. You can get a M1 MacBook Air with a 256GB SSD and a 7-core GPU for $849, which is a $150 savings off the MRSP. If you want a bigger SSD you can get the same M1 MacBook Air but with a 512GB SSD for $1,099, also a $150 savings. In order to activate the discounted prices, you must add the laptop to your cart and proceed to checkout.

One important note: Amazon says it is currently awaiting stock of the M1 MacBook Air, so ship dates are in October.

As I mentioned, we here at Macworld love the M1 MacBook Air because it’s a terrific combination of a small laptop with big performance. When we gave the M1 MacBook Air a 4.5-star rating, we were blown away by the huge performance gains it had over its Intel-based predecessor. And it actually performs well compared to the current M1 13-inch MacBook Pro—it’s incrementally slower, but you probably would not even notice. It also has a super-long battery life and a great Retina display.