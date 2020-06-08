Deal

The best MacBook for most people is down to the best price ever

Amazon has knocked $100 off the price of the MacBook Air.

Staff Writer, Macworld

macbook air 2020 hero1
IDG/Willis Lai

The newest MacBook Air isn’t just one of the best entry-level laptops Apple has ever made, it’s the perfect MacBook for most people. And today’s it’s cheaper than ever: Amazon is selling the 13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB of storage in any color for $900, good for 10 percent off the list price and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The latest version of the MacBook Air brings a faster processor, twice as much storage, and the new Magic Keyboard, which is vastly improved over the prior model. Where the old model uses “butterfly” keys that are loud, uncomfortable, and prone to damage. In our 4-star review, we simply concluded that the new MacBook Air is “once again a joy to type on.”

The new Air is also a lot speedier. Apple has delivered 10th-gen Intel processors across the board, and this model has a very capable 1.1Ghz dual-core Core i3 chip that’s excellent for common tasks. If you want a little more power, Amazon is also knocking $100 off the Core i5 model, which has 512GB of storage and a 1.1Ghz quad-core processor.

But for most people, the base model will be plenty good. So go grab It before the sale is over.

[Today’s deal: 13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB of storage for $899 at Amazon]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Michael Simon covers all things mobile for PCWorld and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen. The best way to yell at him is on Twitter.

  
