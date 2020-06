Summer is here, and so are new Apple Watch Sport Bands and iPhone silicone cases to match the season.

Apple

The new Apple Watch Sports Bands are available in Coastal Grey, Linen Blue, Seafoam, and Vitamin C. The new bands are available in both 40mm and 44mm sizes and are $49 each.

Apple has also released new iPhone silicone cases in Linen Blue, Seafoam, and Vitamin C. The cases are $39 and fit the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Max.