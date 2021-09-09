How to watch Apple’s September 14 ‘California Streaming’ event

On Tuesday, September 14, Apple will be holding its “California Streaming” event, where the company is expected to reveal the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and maybe a few other surprises.

The event will be broadcast online and is available to everyone to watch as it happens. It starts at 10 a.m. Pacific, and will probably go longer than an hour, so plan accordingly. You can add it to your calendar if you go to the Apple Events website and click “Add to your calendar”.

Listed below are the different ways you can watch the presentation. And if you can’t watch it live, the full stream will be available for viewing afterward.

Watch the keynote on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

Launch the Apple TV app, and you’ll find an “Apple Event” section. It should be located underneath the “What to Watch” section, and if you tap it, you’ll see an animation of the “California Streaming” event logo.

You can also use Safari on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch to watch the keynote on Apple’s website as well as the YouTube app to watch the event on Apple’s YouTube channel.

Watch on a Mac

If you’re using macOS Catalina or later, the event is available in the TV app. Before the event, you’ll see an animation of the “California Streaming” logo, which will switch to the actual event when it starts on Tuesday.

If you are using a version of macOS before Catalina, or if you don’t want to use the TV app, you can watch the event on Apple.com on Apple’s YouTube channel using a browser.

Watch on YouTube

The event will be streamed live on Apple’s YouTube channel. You can watch the YouTube live stream on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac. The video is embedded below, so you can return to this article on Tuesday and watch it right here.

Watch on Apple TV

Got an Apple TV? Use the Apple TV app. There used to be an Apple Events app, but Apple made Events part of the Apple TV app.

Watch on a Windows PC

If you are using a Windows PC, you can still watch on Apple’s website. Apple requires Windows 10 and the Microsoft Edge browser. And you can also watch on Apple’s YouTube channel.