Macworld Podcast: What’s in store for Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ event

The date is set for Apple’s next big event. What will Apple reveal next week? We preview what could happen at “California Streaming” in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 759 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
- Apple sets iPhone 13 event for September 14
- iPhone 13: Everything we know so far
- Apple Watch Series 7: Coming soon but shipping later
- The next AirPods: MagSafe charging could be on the way
- Apple’s huge September: Here’s everything that’s coming
