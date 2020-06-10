Take up tp $230 off an iPhone 11 Pro in any color in rare refurb sale

We’re not gonna waste any time telling you about today’s deal: Woot is selling refurbished iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max modelsRemove non-product link in every color for up to $230 off in a rare sale that’s sure to sell out.

In our review of the iPhone 11 Pro, we called it “a tremendous iPhone, with some noticeable (and not-so-noticeable) improvements over last year’s iPhone XS.” Even with few features to justify the “Pro” moniker, we praised the iPhone 11 Pro for its battery, display, and camera, and called it “undoubtedly the best iPhone, and one of the best smartphones a person can buy, period.” Still not convinced? What if we told you it’s “the fastest, longest-lasting, most-durable, best-camera iPhone ever”?

The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are available in every color and capacity, though some combinations are unavailable. The phones are all fully unlocked so they work with every carrier and they come with a 90-day warranty.

