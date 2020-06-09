The still-great wireless Powerbeats3 are down to an insane $70 today

If you're not quite ready to go truly wireless with your earbuds, Beats' Powerbeats are among the best options for athletes and music lovers alike. But if the $150 price tag for the latest model is still a bit too high, we've got a great deal for you: Amazon's Woot is selling the Powerbeats3 in the newest "Neighborhood" colors for just $70Remove non-product link today, more than half off the original MSRP and the best price we've ever seen for a non-refurbished model.

The Powerbeats 3 are sweat and eater resistance for intense workouts and provide about 12 hours of battery life and the "Fast Fuel" technology will provide about two hours of playback time after just five minutes of charging. They also come rocking Apple's W1 chip to make setup and switching between Apple devices seamless, while on-ear buttons for controlling music and activating Siri if you own an iPhone.

Compared to the newest model, the Powerbeats3 have less battery life (12 hours vs 15 hours), an older design with a flat cable versus a round one, and slightly inferior sound. But for less than half the price of the new model, you're getting an excellent pair of headphones

