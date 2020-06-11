Will Apple make the switch to its own processors in Macs at WWDC?

The switch to Apple processors in Macs could be happening sooner than later. We may also finally see wholesale changes to the iMac. We talk about Apple’s Mac plans and more on this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 701 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 701

Get info

For the lowdown on what we talked about on the show, read the articles below.

