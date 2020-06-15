Apple expands 0% financing for Apple Card users to all products except Apple Watch

While Apple has offered 24-month interest-free financing for Apple Card users since its debut, other Apple products haven’t enjoyed the same benefits. Starting today, Apple is changing that.

No matter which Apple product you buy, you can get spread your payments over six or 12 months, depending on your purchase. The monthly installments are similar to the promos offered with the Barclaycard Financing Visa, though where those are related to price, the Apple Card financing is based on product line. Here’s what Apple is offering:

iPhone: 24 months

24 months Mac: 12 months

12 months iPad: 12 months

12 months AirPods: 6 months

6 months HomePod: 6 months

6 months Apple TV: 6 months

Apple says that “select accessories” are also eligible for Apple Card Monthly installments, but oddly the monthly installments plan doesn’t extend to Apple Watch.

But the rest of the offers are very enticing. For example, you could get a pair of AirPods for just $26.50 a month or a $5,999 Mac Pro for $500 a month before tax. And don’t forget, you also get three percent cash back with every new Mac purchase. These offers are good for new and existing Apple Card customers and apply to all purchases, not just those made within a limited window like other store cards. Purchases must be made a Apple.com or an Apple Retail Store, of course.

It’s unclear why Apple Watch isn’t included in the financing offers, but perhaps Apple will offer a special promotion at some point in the future.