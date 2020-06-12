Deal

This brand new 21.5-inch 4K iMac is cheaper than Apple’s refurb price

And it's not all that different than the current model.

If you’re revving up your credit card to buy one of the new iMacs rumored to release at WWDC, then this deal isn’t for you. But if you want a fantastic deal on a model that’s a little older but still great, it is: Amazon’s Woot is selling the previous-gen 21.5-inch 4K iMac for $1,000, good for $300 off its original MSRP and $59 less than Apple’s refurb price.

This iMac may be from 2017, but it still holds up. Compared to the new $1,299 model, it has a slower processor (3.0GHz quad-core 7th-generation Intel Core i5 vs 3.6GHz quad-core 8th-generation Intel Core i3 processor) and a slightly less capable graphics card (Radeon Pro 555 vs Radeon Pro 555X), but otherwise, it’s exactly the same, with a 1TB serial ATA drive, 8GB of 2400MHz DDR4 RAM, two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports and a gorgeous 4096 x 2304 display. And of course, it has the same iconic design with razor-thin edges and an aluminum body.

While this iMac is brand new, you won’t be getting an Apple warranty due to its age. You will, however, get a full one-year warranty through iRecertify.

[Today’s deal: 21.5-inch 4K iMac for $1,000 at Woot]

