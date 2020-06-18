WWDC 2020 preview

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference starts on Monday, June 22. On this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we talk about what could happen at the show.
This is episode 702 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
For the lowdown on what we talked about on the show, read the articles below.
Apple picks a fight with popular app developer Basecamp on eve of WWDC
WWDC 2020: What we might expect Apple to announce on June 22
Pro Display XDR-inspired iMac redesign for WWDC teased by noted Apple leaker
