Apple updates 16-inch MacBook Pro graphics with AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU with integrated HBM2 memory

Apple on Monday announced that the 16-inch MacBook Pro now has an option available where you can upgrade the discrete graphics to an AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU that uses 8GB of HBM2 memory and is equipped with 40 compute units. The new graphics option is 75 percent faster than the Radeon Pro 5500M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory.

The memory for the 5600M is integrated into the 7nm 5600M and has 394 GB/s of bandwidth. In a press release from AMD, the 5600M “delivers up to 5.3 TFLOPS of single-precision (FP32) floating point performance.”

This option is an extra $800 for the $2,399 model, and $700 for the $2,799 laptop.