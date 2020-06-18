News

Apple is reportedly still working on AirPower, for some reason

The expensive multi-device charger that nobody really needs is still in the works in Apple labs, according to new leaks by Jon Prosser.

Staff Writer, Macworld |

apple wireless charging airpower
Apple

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by Macworld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals
Table of Contents
Show More

AirPower is a curious product. It is one of the only products Apple has ever publicly announced and then never released. After announcing it on stage during its September Special Event in 2017, and showing it off on its website, Apple was never able to solve the technical problems with its production and ultimately killed the project, unreleased, early in 2019.

Now, new tweets from noted Apple leaker Jon Prosser show new AirPower (code name “C68”) prototypes still in development.

prosser airpower tweet @jon_prosser

According to the new leaks, Apple has apparently fixed the significant problem it was having with the pad not charging Apple Watch properly.

prosser airpower closeups @jon_prosser

Look, it charges Apple Watch now!

In addition, the power connector seems to have evolved from Lightning to USB-C. Back in April, Prosser noted that C68 was going through a revision to give it fewer charging coils with less overlap and incorporating an A11 processor to manage charging and thermals, thus overcoming the overheating problem Apple has had.

Stop trying to make AirPower happen

Apple seems determined to make AirPower work at any cost. It was already expected to be relatively expensive, and with an A11 inside to manage heat, the expected price would be over $200.

This is just not necessary. In 2017, the premium wireless charger market needed a bit of a boost. Today, there are scores of wireless chargers ranging from cheap phone pads to fancy, slick-looking multi-device chargers. What exactly does AirPower bring to the table here? You can put your phone, AirPods, or Apple Watch anywhere on it to charge, instead of having to place them in specific spots.

That’s it. That’s the big innovation. And for that, you’re going to pay a $100 or more premium over existing multi-device charging pads? We would all be better served if Apple focused on giving the iPhone and always-on display that shows useful information while it is on a wireless charger rather than creating expensive and over-engineered solutions to let you put your AirPods or whatever in any spot on a five-inch oval instead of in one specific spot.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Jason has written professionally about technology for over 20 years. His goal is to figure out how complicated technology works and explain it in a way anyone can understand.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon