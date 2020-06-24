WWDC20 keynote: Our thoughts on iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, and the Mac switch to Apple silicon

iOS and iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, Apple’s big switch to ARM—and there’s a lot more from Apple’s WWDC20 keynote. We talk about the new announcements on this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 703 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Summary: The major announcements during Apple’s WWDC20 keynote
iOS 14: Features, release date, how to install the beta, and everything else you need to know
iPadOS 14 FAQ: Features, Apple Pencil, Public Beta, and everything else you need to know
iOS 14 vs iPadOS 14: Every iPhone feature you’re not getting on the iPad
Apple details an impressive, aggressive transition to Macs with its own processors
