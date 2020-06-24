News Analysis

WWDC20 keynote: Our thoughts on iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, and the Mac switch to Apple silicon

Macworld Podcast episode 702

iOS and iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, Apple’s big switch to ARM—and there’s a lot more from Apple’s WWDC20 keynote. We talk about the new announcements on this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 703 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 703

For the lowdown on what we talked about on the show, read the articles below.

How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

