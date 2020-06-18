The likely last Intel-based MacBook Air is on sale for $100 off today

With WWDC right around the corner, there’s a good chance that Apple will announce its transition to homegrown ARM processors. That likely means that the new MacBook Air on the shelves right now is the last one that’s going to have an Intel chip inside. But if you need a notebook right now, there’s no reason to wait: Amazon is selling the latest MacBook Air in all colors and configurations for $100 offRemove non-product link today.

The MacBook Air has a retina 13-inch display, a 10th-gen Core i3 or Core i5 processor, 245GB or 512GB of SSD storage, and 8GB of RAM. It also has a thin and light design along with an upgraded keyboard that’s vastly improved over the previous model. In our 4-star review, we called it a “great deal” that’s “a joy to type on” and “plenty fast for most people.”

So if you’re looking for a great Mac notebook right now, there’s no reason to wait for WWDC. You can get a great Mac and a great deal right now.

[Today’s deal: MacBook Air in all colors and configurations for $100 offRemove non-product link]