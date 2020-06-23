Get ready for iOS 14 with $500 off this brand-new unlocked iPhone XS Max

iOS 14 is on the way and we’ve got the perfect way to get ready: A brand-new iPhone for $500 off. Amazon’s Woot is selling the 512GB iPhone XS Max for $85Remove non-product link0 today, cheaper than Apple’s refurb price.

The iPhone XS Max has the same design as the iPhone 11 Pro Max, with a 6.5-inch Super Retina OLED display, Face ID for hands-free unlocking, and wireless charging. The main differences between it and its successor, the iPhone 11 Pro Max are the processor (A13 vs A12) and the camera (Dual 12MP Wide and Telephoto vs Triple 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto), but otherwise they’re very similar. We loved it in our 4.5-star review and our opinion hasn't changed a year later.

This phone is brand new with a 1-year Apple warranty. It is available in all three colors (silver, gold, and space gray) and is fully unlocked so it will work with every carrier. But as with all Woot sales, we don’t know how long it’s going to last, so if you want one, act fast.

