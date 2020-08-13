Apple and Project xCloud, TikTok, WeChat, and more

Apple’s protectionist policies prevent you from enjoying services such as Project xCloud. A ban on TikTok and WeChat could affect Apple’s bottom line. We talk about this and more on this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 709 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Apple’s excuse for denying Xbox cloud gaming is patently absurd
US WeChat ban could cut global iPhone shipments by 30%, says Ming-Chi Kuo (AppleInsider)
U.S. ban on TikTok could cut it off from app stores, advertisers (Reuters)
China’s Days as World’s Factory Are Over, IPhone Maker Says (Bloomberg)
