Apple introduces Siri improvements, new Translate app to translate languages in real time

Siri was the first voice-activated virtual assistant, but it’s fallen behind Google Assistant over the years. But at WWDC20, Apple introduced new Siri features that could help Siri catch up.

Apple

The major new Siri-based capability is Translate, a new app that can translate written and spoken foreign languages in real time. The translations are done by Apple’s Neural Engine and does not require an internet connection. Apple also preserves user privacy, and no data is transferred to the company.

Translate will support 11 languages at launch.

Apple has also done away with the full-screen Siri interface that users are familiar with. Instead, a Siri icon pops-up at the bottom of the screen, while Siri’s responses appear at the top. Also, Siri can now send voice messages.

All of the new Siri features will be in iOS 14, which will be available in the fall.

