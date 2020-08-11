macOS Big Sur: The new Battery system preference

In macOS 11 Big Sur for MacBooks, Apple replaced the Energy Saver system preference with a new one called Battery. Let’s take a look at Battery and the options you can set.

Usage History

The first section of Battery is Usage History. This shows two charts: a Battery Level chart and a Screen On Usage. You can see data from the past 24 hours or the past 10 days.

Battery

The Battery section has options you might be familiar with from the Energy Saver system preference in previous versions of macOS. Here you can:

Choose to show the battery status in the menu bar.

Set when you want the MacBook screen to turn off while idling.

Set the MacBook to automatically dim the screen when using battery power.

Turn on or off Power Nap, which performs some background tasks like check for iCloud updates while your Mac is sleeping.

Power Adapter

The Power Adapter section is similar to the Battery section, except these are setting you adjust for when your MacBook is plugged in. Here are the settings:

Show the battery status in the menu bar.

Set when you want the MacBook screen to turn off while idling.

Make the computer stay awake while the display is off.

Wake for network access.

Turn on or off Power Nap, which performs some background tasks like check for iCloud updates while your Mac is sleeping.

Schedule

In the Schedule section, you can set times for when you want your MacBook to start up, wake, or go to sleep.

