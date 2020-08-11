macOS Big Sur: Complete coverage

macOS Big Sur: The new Battery system preference

Apple replaced the Energy Saver system preference with a new one called Battery.

Senior Editor, Macworld |

macos 11 big sur battery icon
Apple

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by Macworld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals
Table of Contents
Show More

In macOS 11 Big Sur for MacBooks, Apple replaced the Energy Saver system preference with a new one called Battery. Let’s take a look at Battery and the options you can set.

Usage History

The first section of Battery is Usage History. This shows two charts: a Battery Level chart and a Screen On Usage. You can see data from the past 24 hours or the past 10 days.

macos big sur usage battery system preference Apple

Battery

The Battery section has options you might be familiar with from the Energy Saver system preference in previous versions of macOS. Here you can:

  • Choose to show the battery status in the menu bar.
  • Set when you want the MacBook screen to turn off while idling.
  • Set the MacBook to automatically dim the screen when using battery power.
  • Turn on or off Power Nap, which performs some background tasks like check for iCloud updates while your Mac is sleeping.
macos 11 big sur battery battery sys pref Apple

Power Adapter

The Power Adapter section is similar to the Battery section, except these are setting you adjust for when your MacBook is plugged in. Here are the settings:

  • Show the battery status in the menu bar.
  • Set when you want the MacBook screen to turn off while idling.
  • Make the computer stay awake while the display is off.
  • Wake for network access.
  • Turn on or off Power Nap, which performs some background tasks like check for iCloud updates while your Mac is sleeping.
macos 11 big sur power adapter battery sys pref Apple

Schedule

In the Schedule section, you can set times for when you want your MacBook to start up, wake, or go to sleep.

macos 11 big sur schedule battery sys pref Apple
Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Roman has covered technology since the early 1990s. His career started at MacUser, and he's worked for MacAddict, Mac|Life, and TechTV.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon