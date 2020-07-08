Save $50 on Apple's luxurious AirPods Pro with this Amazon-backed refurb deal

Apple's luxurious AirPods Pro cost quite a bit less than usual with today's deal at Amazon. The online retailer is selling a refurbished version of Apple's earbuds for $202, which is $32 cheaper than Amazon's price for brand new models, and $47 below Apple's usual asking price of $249. This is also the all-time low for the refurbished models at Amazon.

These refurbished earbuds don't come with any kind of guarantee from Apple, but they are covered by Amazon. They come with a 90-day guarantee that lets you get a refund or replacement within that time if there's a problem with your purchase.

We reviewed the AirPods Pro in November, giving them 4.5 out of 5 stars. "They do sound quite good and they’re just so easy that it’s just hard to go back to anything else," we said. These earbuds feature active noise reduction, and easy pairing that simply requires you to open the case.

The AirPods Pro also include a transparency mode that allows outside noises to enter your audio bubble. The idea is to let you hear the world around you to stay safe while listening to some tunes.

[Today's deal: Refurbished Apple AirPods Pro for $202 at Amazon.]