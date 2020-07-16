What we like and not like about iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

Apple released the public beta of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 last week. We talk about our experiences with the new operating systems on this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 705 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Listen to episode 705
For the lowdown on what we talked about on the show, read the articles below.
Apple releases iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 Public Beta—here's how to get it
12 things I learned by switching from the 13-inch MacBook Pro to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro
5 things we love—and 5 things we hate—about the biggest iOS 14 features
