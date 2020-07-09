Got a GoPro Hero 8? Use it as a webcam for your Mac

With the COVID-19 pandemic and people working from home, it has become more apparent that the Mac has mediocre webcams. I’ve even stopped using Apple’s webcam, instead using a camcorder that was gathering dust in my garage. I got a few compliments about the image quality during a recent staff meeting.

TechCrunch on Thursday reported that the GoPro Hero 8 action camera can now be used as a Mac webcam, thanks to the new GoPro Webcam software for Mac. The software, which is in beta, allows the Hero 8 to be used via USB; previously, you had to use dongles and HDMI cables. GoPro has complete details on how it works.

As TechCrunch points out, it’s difficult right now to buy a third-party webcam. If you really want a new webcam and are willing to dish out the cash, you’ll probably have an easier time finding a Hero 8 for sale ($250).

If you have a DSLR camera, you can use it, but you might need special cables and adapters, and you need to check the manufacturer’s website for needed software.