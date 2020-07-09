Macworld's July digital magazine: The new MacBook Pro

Every day, Macworld brings you the essential daily news and other info about all things Apple. But staying on top of that torrent of information can be a constant challenge. One solution: the Macworld digital magazine.

Exclusive content in the July issue

This month, read Macworld's exlusive Guide to Apple Arcade. It's time to get your game on with Apple's gaming service. Also this month we review the 13-inch MacBook Pro (mid 2020): this $1799 model delivers a modest CPU and big graphics boost. Plus, check out our review of the new 2020 iPad Pro.

Also in this month’s issue:

• MacUser: What will the ARM Mac line-up look like? Plus, having problems with Bluetooth audio quality on a Mac? We have ways to fix it

• MacUser Reviews: AVG AntiVirus for Mac, theBin

• iOS Central: iPadOS 14 wish list: Plenty of room for improvement. Plus, 3 ways the iPad beats the Mac

• iOS Central Reviews: Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, NetNewsWire 5 for iOS

• Working Mac: Fantastical 3 review: Premium Mac calendar app worthy of a paid subscription.

• Playlist: Apple TV+ six months later: How does Apple's streaming service hold up? Plus, we review the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro

• Mac 911: How to cope with a FileVault recovery key disappearing while you write it down. We also show you how to use Apple ID to create passwords for your apps

