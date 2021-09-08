Bigger batteries could be the star of Apple’s September event

With just days to go until Apple’s “California Streaming” event that’s expected to debut the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods, a new flurry of rumors suggest that it won’t be the design that everyone’s talking about—it’ll be the batteries.

A new report by leaker extraordinaire Max Weinbach, reporting with his Twitter account Pine (@pineleaks), has made a series of predictions about Apple’s September event, and the most notable changes could be with the batteries. Here’s what Pine has to say:

iPhone 13 mini: Apple’s smallest iPhone will reportedly “offer an additional (around) 1 hour of battery life.”

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro: Both 6.1-inch iPhone models will “again use the same battery component, while an increase in capacity of around 10% can be expected.”

iPhone 13 Pro Max: The flagship iPhone “will see an 18-20% larger battery, compared to last year’s model.”

Apple Watch Series 7: The new Apple Watch “is bound to see its first real battery life improvement since the original Apple Watch.”

AirPods: Battery life for Apple’s earbuds will reportedly be “around the same size as the ones found on the current AirPods Pro” around 20 percent larger than the current model.

That’s a significant across-the-board improvement and would represent a huge generational leap, especially for the Apple Watch. With the introduction of sleep tracking in watchOS 7, the 18-hour battery life stands out more than ever, especially when compared to competitors that last a full day or more.

Weinbach also reports on additional iPhone 13 improvements, particularly with the camera. According to the post, the iPhone 13’s camera sensors will “receive at least 15% more light, while the Ultra Wide sees the biggest change with up to 40% more light.” The iPhone 13 will also bring optical and electronic image stabilization improvements, according to Pine, as well as night mode, which “now recognizes when stars are in the scene and internally adjusts itself accordingly.”

In addition to the increased battery life, Pine reports that the AirPods will likely be “about the same” as the current model, though could bring “noticeably better bass and low ends.” He also says wireless charging, which is an upgrade option on the second-gen model, will be “a standard feature.”