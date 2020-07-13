Get a new pair of Apple's AirPods Pro for the lowest price ever: $215

AirPods Pro deals aren’t all that hard to come by, but this one is special. Amazon’s Woot is selling a brand new pair of AirPods ProRemove non-product link with a full 1-year Apple warranty for $225, which matches an all-time low. But today everyone gets an extra $10 off in honor of the site’s 16th birthday (no code necessary), so you'll get them for $215, the lowest we’ve ever seen for a new pair.

We could tell you all about how great the AirPods Pro are, but we’ll just list the highlights: They’ve got active noise canceling along with transparency mode so you can still hear what’s going on around you without taking them out of your ears, they’re sweat and water-resistant, and they have 24 hours of battery life when used with the wireless charging case. And of course, they connect immediately to your iPhone, have Siri built-in, and sound fantastic.

The sale only lasts until midnight ET but they’ll probably sell out long before then. So go run and grab your pair before they’re gone.

[Today's deal: AirPods Pro for $215 at WootRemove non-product link]