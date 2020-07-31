Jabra's terrific Elite 65t true wireless earbuds are $50 refurbished, today only

Today only you can get the fantastic Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earphones at their cheapest price yet. The Jabra Online Store via Newegg is selling the refurbished Jabra Elite 65t for $50Remove non-product link. That’s $20 cheaper than the last time we covered these refurbished earbuds and an all around excellent price. This is a one-day sale that ends just before midnight on Friday, Pacific time.

We reviewed the Jabra Elite 65t earbuds in July 2018, giving them 4.5 out of 5 stars. We said that these earbuds”offered excellent aural separation, with clear, crisp mid- and high-frequency sound.” The bass could’ve been stronger, but if you prefer a more balanced sound without an overly thumping bass, then these earbuds fit the bill.

They are refurbished, which means they were defective or used and then refitted to be good as new. The warranty on these items are for 180 days (parts and labor), which should be more than enough time to determine if these earbuds aren’t working properly.

The great part about this is you’re getting top notch earbuds for the price of a budget pair. We loved them and we think you will too. And at just $50, it’s hard to go wrong.

[Today’s deal: Refurbished Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds for $50 at Newegg.Remove non-product link]