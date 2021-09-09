Amazon is giving away free money with any $50 Apple gift card

In case you haven’t heard, there’s an Apple event right around the corner, and we call can use some extra money. And today Amazon is giving it away. If you buy a $50 Apple gift card, Amazon will give you a free $5 credit. All you need to do is use this code: APPLE21.

An Apple gift card can be used for anything Apple sells online or in stores, including iTunes, App Store, and device purchases. So think of it as a down payment on your iPhone 13 or Apple Watch Series 7. Then you can apply the $5 Amazon credit toward a new case or band.

According to Amazon, the promotional credit will be automatically applied to the Amazon.com account used to purchase the gift card within three days after it has been delivered. Then the credit must be used by November 5.