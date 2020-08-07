Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 is $55 today, $45 off MSRP

Amazon has a good deal today to help you with your photography habit. Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 is just $55Remove non-product link, today only. The sale ends just before midnight on Friday evening, Pacific time.

We reviewed Adobe’s latest release of its “Photoshop for enthusiasts” software, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars. “Artificial intelligence and a user-friendly layout make Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 an unbeatable combination for consumers,” we said.

Photoshop Elements 2020 includes Adobe Sensei, an underlying artificial intelligence and machine learning technology that makes complex tasks easier. It enables, for instance, the ability to select subjects of an image automatically.

Pattern Brush is another feature in the new edition of Elements 2020 that your kids will like, as it allows you to apply hearts, balloons, fireworks, and more to your images without messing up the foreground subjects.

There’s also a new Smooth Skin feature to reduce blemishes and remove other skin issues from a photo.

As always Elements 2020 is an excellent choice for photo editing, and right now Amazon has it at a very good price, today only.

[Today’s deal: Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 for $55 on AmazonRemove non-product link.]