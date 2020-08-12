News

Apple releases iOS and iPadOS 13.6.1 that fixes storage bug and green tint

A just minor bugfix release that everyone should go ahead and download.

Staff Writer, Macworld |

ios13 mockup
Jason Cross/IDG

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by Macworld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Sometimes it’s worth waiting a few days with a new iOS release, to make sure the new features don’t cause significant new problems. This is not one of those releases.

With iOS 13.6.1 (and iPadOS 13.6.1), Apple is just cleaning up the iOS 13.6 release, fixing a couple of the bugs introduced with it. The full release notes are as follows: 

iOS 13.6.1 includes bug fixes for your iPhone.

  • Addresses an issue where unneeded system data files might not be automatically deleted when available storage is low
  • Fixes a thermal management issue that caused some displays to exhibit a green tint
  • Fixes an issue where Exposure Notifications could be disabled for some users

That’s it. This release just fixes three bugs in iOS and iPadOS 13.6. Only a small number of users were affected by the green tint issue, and Exposure Notifications are almost entirely unused here in the United States, but the storage bug has been a real headache for those who have nearly maxed-out their iPhone or iPad storage.

To download the update, open Settings, then tap General, then Software Update.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Jason has written professionally about technology for over 20 years. His goal is to figure out how complicated technology works and explain it in a way anyone can understand.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon