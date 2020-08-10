watchOS 7 Public Beta is now available

Apple on Monday announced that the public beta of watchOS 7 is now available. The public beta is a pre-release version of the next Apple Watch operating system, which will be officially released this fall. The public beta gives users who are willing to try out beta software a chance to use the upcoming features of watchOS and the Apple Watch.

If you think you’re interested in installing the watchOS 7 beta, you should know that there are still bugs and other quirks being worked out. You can provide valuable feedback to Apple while using the beta, but you may also run into problems that could hinder your ability to use your Apple Watch.

You can get the details of the new features in our watchOS 7 FAQ. Here’s a quick feature summary.

Sleep tracking

Watch face sharing

New complications and the ability to set more than one complication per app

New workouts in the Fitness app

A handwashing timer

Siri updates

Cycling directions in Maps

Safety features to protect your hearing

You need an Apple Watch Series 3 or later to run watchOS 7.

How to install the watchOS 7 Public Beta

You need to perform the steps below using the iPhone associated with your Apple Watch.

Go to the Apple Beta Software Program website. Tap on the Sign up button if you have not enrolled in the program. If you are already in the program for iOS 14, iPadOS 14, or macOS Big Sur, tap Sign in. Enter you Apple ID and password. You will be taken to a website titled, “Guide for Public Betas.” After the introduction, tap on watchOS. The contents of the webpage should change to watchOS 7 information. Scroll down to the Get Started section. Tap on the enroll your Apple Watch link. You will go to a website titled, “Enroll your devices.” In step 1, you will need to download a configuration profile. When you are ready, tap the Download profile button. After the profile has been installed, you can install the beta by running Software Update on your Apple Watch. If you have Software Update set to run automatically, then you can just wait until the installer run. If you want to run the update manually, launch the Watch app on your iPhone, tap General, and then tap Software Update.