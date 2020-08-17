Get ready for remote learning with $50 off the latest iPad mini

No matter what school looks like for your kid this year, one thing is for sure: remote learning will be part of it. And today’s deal will help you get ready: Amazon is selling the latest iPad mini for $350Remove non-product link, good for $50 off the retail price and matching an all-time low. The offer is only good on the Space Gray color, but you can get it in either 64GB or 256GB, as well as LTE.

The iPad mini hasn’t been updated since April 2019, but it’s still a very capable tablet, with an A12 chip, 7.9-inch retina display, and Apple Pencil support. It’s also got 10-hour battery life, a decent camera, and a headphone jack. In our 4.5-star review, we called it a “mini marvel” and “the best small tablet you can get,” recommending it for anyone looking for “portability in a tablet above all else.”

So if you’re looking for a tablet that your kids will love to work and play on no matter where they are, go grab this deal before it’s gone.

[Today's deal: Apple iPad mini in Space Gray for $50 offRemove non-product link]