Apple vs. Epic: What’s it about, who is doing what, and who will win

Apple and Epic: Their fight is making headlines. What is all the hubub about? And what does it mean for you? We talk about this and more on this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 710 Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Listen to episode 710
Get info
For the lowdown on what we talked about on the show, read the articles below.
-
Apple has removed Fortnite from the App Store after it offered direct in-app payment, will terminate developer account
-
Epic battle: Judge rules Apple can boot Fortnite from the App Store, but not Unreal Engine
-
Why Epic can't afford to lose the Unreal Engine in its legal fight with Apple (The Verge)
-
Fortnite’s newly released Chapter 2 - Season 4 update (v14.00), will not release on iOS and macOS on August 27 (Epic Games)
How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks
The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.