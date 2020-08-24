Deal

AirPods Pro are at rock-bottom prices and you can get them right away

$29 off and arriving tomorrow.

Staff Writer, Macworld |

airpods pro hero
Jason Cross/IDG

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by Macworld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

We’re just gonna cut right to the chase: Amazon is selling Apple’s AirPods Pro for $220 today and they’re in stock. That’s one of the best prices we’ve ever seen—and the best part is they’re shipping immediately.

You probably already know how great Apple’s noise-canceling earbuds are, but if you’re looking for reasons to buy, we called them “effortless and delightful” in our 4.5-star review and praised them for cutting-edge technology and ease of use. We particularly enjoyed “transparency mode,” which “sounds really natural and makes it really easy to hold a conversation with someone.” And battery life, build quality, and comfort all hit high notes too.

Amazon’s sale is within a buck of its all-time low and with $6 of the absolute lowest price we’ve ever seen. So go grab a pair before they’re back-ordered until October.

[Today’s deal: Apple AirPods Pro for $220 at Amazon]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for PCWorld and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen. The best way to yell at him is on Twitter.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon