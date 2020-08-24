AirPods Pro are at rock-bottom prices and you can get them right away

We’re just gonna cut right to the chase: Amazon is selling Apple’s AirPods Pro for $220Remove non-product link today and they’re in stock. That’s one of the best prices we’ve ever seen—and the best part is they’re shipping immediately.

You probably already know how great Apple’s noise-canceling earbuds are, but if you’re looking for reasons to buy, we called them “effortless and delightful” in our 4.5-star review and praised them for cutting-edge technology and ease of use. We particularly enjoyed “transparency mode,” which “sounds really natural and makes it really easy to hold a conversation with someone.” And battery life, build quality, and comfort all hit high notes too.

Amazon’s sale is within a buck of its all-time low and with $6 of the absolute lowest price we’ve ever seen. So go grab a pair before they’re back-ordered until October.

