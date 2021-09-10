Beat the rush and save $140 on the Apple Watch Series 6 with LTE

There may be a new Apple Watch on the way in just a few days, but you can get a great one at a great price right now. Amazon is selling the Red 40mm Series 6 with GPS and Cellular for $359, good for $140 off the MSRP, and the best price we’ve ever seen.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is Apple’s flagship wearable, with an always-on display and an array of sensors and features, including blood-oxygen, ECG, and heart rate. With an LTE connection, you won’t need to keep your phone around and you’ll still be able to make calls, send texts, and get app updates. In our review, we wrote that “you’re not going to find another smartwatch that’s as fast, featured, fashionable, or just plain fun.”

So while you can wait for the Apple Watch Series 7, which could bring better battery life and a slightly larger display, we think you’ll be very happy with the Series 6, especially at this price.