iOS 14: Tips, guides, tricks, and everything you need to know about Apple's new iPhone OS

Apple's latest iPhone operating system is about to be released. It has been in beta since WWDC in June, and soon Apple will make it available for every iPhone that is capable of running iOS 13. In fact, by the time you read this, it may have already dropped.

When you update your iPhone to iOS 14, there will be a lot of new stuff to learn. This is a big update packed with new features. We have written guides, tips, and how-to articles describing the most important stuff, and to make your life easier, we've compiled them all here. Use this article as your roadmap to learning all the new features and changes.

iOS 14 FAQ

For a quick summary of all the new features in iOS 14, along with a list of compatible iPhones and how to update your phone, check our iOS 14 FAQ.

The App Library

The two most noticeable changes to iOS 14 are the new App Library and home screen Widgets. These two changes are the first big updates to the standard iPhone home screen in a long time. Learn about how the App Library works to make organizing your iPhone easier.

Widgets

Arguably, even more important than the App Library is the new system for Widgets. The iPhone is getting all-new Widgets that can go on your home screen and can access more data from apps than ever before. Learn how to add or remove widgets and configure the Smart Stack.

New Messages features

The blue bubble gets more powerful in iOS 14! There are improvements like pinned conversations and inline replies, along with mentions and customizations for groups. Learn all about Messages in iOS 14.

Picture-in-picture

Apple added picture-in-picture to the iPad years ago, and it's finally coming to iPhone. Learn all about how PIP works on your iPhone with iOS 14.

New Maps features

The new Maps app gives you cycling directions, curated professional Guides, special driving features for EV cars, and more. Learn about all the changes to Maps in iOS 14.

Siri changes

The first time you use Siri on iOS 14, it will feel a little weird. Instead of the whole screen going blank, you'll just see the little Siri orb on the bottom. And lots of replies will just pop down like notifications instead of consuming the entire display! We sum up all the Siri changes in our guide.

Accessibility features for everyone

There are several features in iOS 14 meant to help those with disabilities but can be useful for everyone. Learn how to set up back tap, headphone accommodations, and sound recognition in our guide.

Privacy features

Every year, Apple makes iOS go further toward protecting your privacy and personal data. With iOS 14 there are several important new privacy features to know about. Most don't require you to change any settings, but you should know how to adjust things like approximate location and limited Photos access. Our guide walks you through the most important new privacy features.

Hidden features

iOS 14 is full of little features you may not notice right away, unless you know where to look. From mirrored selfies to Safari's privacy report, we've made a list of a few of the best iOS 14 hidden features.

New features for AirPods

If you have AirPods, you'll love the way iOS 14 makes them better. You get spatial audio with AirPods Pro, and all AirPods can seamlessly and automatically switch between Apple devices. Check out all the ways iOS 14 makes your AirPods better.